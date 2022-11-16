When I read a letter to the editor from Hopkinton Town Councilor Scott Bill Hirst, it’s like gazing at an abstract piece of art. There’s a whole lot of “stuff” on his literary canvas. Some of it makes good political sense and some of it, well, is often confusing and contradictory. In his latest work, he congratulates those voters who helped him win another term of office. I congratulate him as well and agree that putting one’s name on a ballot can be quite daunting. Some of his historical tidbits (who held the State House in 1939) are quite interesting. (I’m not sure how valuable, but interesting nevertheless.) But then, there’s his statement, and I quote, “I am a Republican without apology.”
I’m not sure what that means, and, for me, it sets off all kinds of alarm bells. In November of 2022, being a Republican, a Democrat, even an Independent, comes with way too much negative baggage. To me, being unapologetic for your stance or for any of your comments, politically, philosophically, spiritually, means failing to accept any fault or to shoulder any blame. As a politician, or, as a human being for that matter, it suggests showing no regret for your actions or for the actions of the people you represent. I believe that is a mistake. If one wants to “work with people you disagree with’’ and to show respect for all of them, then jettison the political gibberish, accept the fact that no one is perfect, and come to the table willing to listen and open to compromise. If you need a label to describe yourself, be a “Hopkintonian,” or even, an “Ashawayan.” Hopkinton is a good place, councilor, filled with good people. Use your upcoming ninth, non-consecutive term, and your letters to the editor, as a means to bring your constituents even closer together.
Gary Williams
Hopkinton
