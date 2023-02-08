In a recent letter, Scott Bill Hirst was attacking Jessica Purcell for her bid to take the open seat on the Chariho School Committee (“Writer has some questions for Purcell,” Feb. 6). He posed many questions to her, mostly about money and her interest in reducing the school budget. He seemed especially interested in reducing “fixed costs,” which I’m thinking means finding ways to eliminate staff and reduce their salaries.
I am one of those staff that Mr. Hirst would like to reduce.
I hold a master’s degree in education, have multiple certifications, and have spent my entire adult life dedicated to my students. Every day, I read, listen, and learn to better my craft, namely finding ways to reach even the most challenging students. Those who know me understand that I would walk over hot coals for my kids, doing whatever it takes to provide them with the best education possible.
I am not unique. I work with wonderful people who do the same, each and every day. Our job combines art with science, and takes a whole lot of work.
We are the people Mr. Hirst would like to reduce.
I wonder how many of these newly-elected folks have ever spent one minute in a classroom, the same classrooms they claim to know how to run. My guess is none at all. It would be like me showing up at a hospital and telling the medical professionals how to do their job.
I also wonder why some of these folks are so hell-bent on reducing the public school budget whilst being totally fine with spending millions of dollars to send Chariho children to corporately-owned charter schools. Yes, your school budget has to pay that tuition and out-of-district transportation. Why isn’t that a “fixed cost” that they want to eliminate?
Finally, I wonder if maybe Mr. Hirst’s time would be better spent trying to sort out why the towns of Richmond and Hopkinton are so poorly managed that they need to decimate the school system in order to reduce their taxes.
I do not live in Richmond, and as such, do not have a voice in Ms. Purcell’s situation. But I do know that she is a staunch advocate for education and has the interest of the children at heart. I wonder if the same can be said for her opponents.
Charlestown has always supported Chariho. Maybe it’s time for the other two towns to follow suit.
Heidi Fee
Charlestown
