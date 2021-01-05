Scott Bill Hirst’s middle name is his mother’s maiden name. The Bills are a famous, historic family in Hopkinton and Stonington. It is not a redneck, cracker name like “Billy Joe Bob,” etc. His name is Scott. Calling him Scott Bill is disrespectful.
As a 40-year resident of Hopkinton and a retired 42-year career scientist and program manager at EPA Narragansett, I add my name to those that support Scott’s decision to permit a solar farm on the old auto dump on Chase Hill. It is a brownfield contaminated with toxic oils, transmission and brake fluids, etc. The land is still strewn with small auto parts. Houses should never be built there. All the conservation groups supported his decision with the increased setbacks from the river and neighbors.
Hopkinton has few options for development, with most of its soils scraped by the glacier and no appropriate river valley to create a water reservoir. The entire county relies on groundwater for our drinking water, thus the federal designation of our drinking water protects our “sole source aquifer” and prevents intense development that would require sewers.
Solar energy provides Hopkinton with just about its only option to keep up with the demands of the school system. Dog tracks, big box, Six Flags, Brushy Brook, Love’s Truck Stop, and a state visitors center all failed, not just because people opposed them, but because the natural resources required do not exist in Hopkinton, and they all would have contaminated the only drinking water we have.
So please lighten up on Scott. He really made the correct decision for all of us.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.