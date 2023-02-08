If you’re also exhausted by seeing another Letter to the Editor penned by Scott Bill Hirst (“Writer has some questions for Purcell,” Feb. 6), let me summarize: “Purcell is a loser, Democrats are losers.”
As a resident of Richmond, it’s important to note that we have 1,359 registered Republicans and 1,712 registered Democrats. The remainder of the 3,340 voters are unaffiliated with either political party. I believe this majority of the voting pool must make their decisions and place their votes based on the facts of situations, and not partisan biases. The facts are exactly what Mr. Hirst has ignored in his letter regarding Ms. Purcell.
Mr. Hirst does not mention the dereliction of duty undertaken by three of the Republican Town Council members in Richmond. They put the town of Richmond and the Chariho School Committee into legal peril when they prioritized their political agenda over their obligation to the Town Charter and the voters. The Town Charter states, “If a Town Council seat or a School Committee seat becomes vacant, the Town Council shall appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.” The Town Council was instructed to fill the vacancy in this manner, which is also compliant with the state legislation of the Chariho Act. However, they denied Ms. Purcell her rightful appointment and installed their own candidate without public notice. The matter is now in the hands of the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
Mr. Hirst has also ignored the success of the Democratic Party in our local towns in the last election, and even the results of his own race, where he placed fifth in a five-seat race by a margin of 48 votes. Of the seven candidates in Hopkinton, five were Republicans, showing the odds were stacked in favor of Republicans. You cannot win a majority of seats without a majority of candidates running. Lesson learned and rest assured, our local Democratic town committees will recruit more candidates to present a wider variety of options to voters.
We did not finish the election without any political ground gained. In Richmond and Hopkinton, voters elected a town councilor in each who was affiliated as a Democrat. Across the towns of Chariho, voters elected three Democratic women to state Senate and representative positions, one of whom was Megan Cotter, ousting Republican Justin Price by a margin of 33 votes. Interestingly, that is similar to the 28-vote margin that placed Ms. Purcell short of a victory in the School Committee race.
I have a question for Mr. Hirst, although I ask it rhetorically, to save precious ink for other voices. Why would someone in a long-held position of elected power, such as yourself, direct the blame for grievances to a resident you repeatedly call a loser? Also, if property taxes are of utmost concern to you, shouldn’t you focus on the role you can play in alleviating the tax burden for residents in Hopkinton?
Mr. Hirst purposely misses the point, again.
Joe Reddish
Wyoming
