I want to point I am solely responsible for my letters to the editor. No family member, friend, or fellow Hopkinton official, any organization I belong to, or the Hopkinton Republican
Town Committee is accountable for any of the letters I submit, which are all on my own unless I say I am speaking for them. Frankly, I respectfully request that these individuals or groups are not held accountable for my letters. If anyone has an issue with me they can reach me at 401-525-4131, and 401-302-5972; text or call. Email me at scottbilllhirst@gmail.com, or town business only at scott.bill.hirst@gmail.com. They can attend a Town Council meeting as we have in public forums. However, I cannot really respond at a Town Council meeting because of the open meetings law, so without it posted on the agenda, contact our Town Council president, Mike Geary, to consider putting it on the Town Council agenda and I will try to address it. Our Town Council contact information is on the town website.
In addition, send a letter to the editor to The Westerly Sun at editorial@thewesterlysun.com and to the Chariho Times at news@ricentral.com.I am composing this statement after a close relative through email brought this to my attention. Please if you have an issue with my letters hold me solely responsible, and no one else or a group I belong to.
I am composing this on Monday, Jan. 16, and it is being sent to both The Westerly Sun and the Chariho Times. A busy week for the Town Council meeting moved to Tuesday because of the King holiday; the Chariho Omnibus meeting on Wednesday, and Thursday, a program and dinner which the insurance entity for local government. I have been told Hopkinton is getting an award from this insurance entity.
Outside my role as a Town Council vice president, I am active in Republican affairs. Party committees organize in January of odd years. If you are interested in Republican politics in Hopkinton; please contact me as I have been chairing Hopkinton Republicans in recent times.
In closing, I ask Hopkinton readers to keep in touch!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.