I am undoubtedly one of the more interested people in politics in our region. Actually not only participating in it, but quite interested in political history. I want to touch on a couple of things.
First, I don’t condone the mob scene and criminal actions with violence at the United States Capitol. Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be our president. While I not only was a Trump supporter, I was selected a Trump statewide alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention in the past June presidential preference primary. In my political life, I have never had the satisfaction of being selected a delegate. I did not attend the Republican National Convention. The COVID-19 situation limited attendance.
There is enough fair criticism of both parties. Donald John Trump leaves office with accomplishments. His persona worked against him, as well as his platform, with some people. I can think of other things. I do think he should have done some things differently of late. It is tough to lose an election. He has some legitimate concerns, but he put many Republicans “on the spot.” The Democrats now will be in full control of the White House and both Houses of Congress. I am still a Republican, and don’t apologize for it. It will be interesting, if the traditional Democratic leadership can curb the “political excesses” of the “political left.” That remains to be seen, and appears to be a difficult task for traditional Democrats on the national level.
It is interesting on the state level in Rhode Island in the Rhode Island General Assembly, too. Apparently, Dominick Ruggerio has worked it out politically in internal Democratic politics at the Rhode Island state Senate with the left in his party.
The Republicans, while out of power, need to take some comfort in gains in the United States House of Representatives, only losing the United States Senate control by a small margin. The Republicans can come back. After a defeat and even a win, one needs to consider the results of an election. In any election there are controllable and uncontrollable factors.
January is the month for party committee organization on the municipal level and the state legislative district level. In a couple of months the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee will organize. Next month, the Conservative Political Action Conference will be held in Florida. It has been years since I attended one of these, but they were in the Washington, D.C., area. These conferences you get to see a number of notables in person. Go online for registration and information. I will not be attending.
A historic thing is happening ... a sitting Rhode Island governor will be resigning. Gov. Gina Raimondo’s resignation will propel Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee to the governorship. I think Gov. Raimondo should have included Mr. McKee more in state government than she did, especially since they are both Democrats. I certainly can’t help but think what some of the private thoughts are of Democrats with gubernatorial aspirations of this obvious advantage to Mr. McKee. That will make him an incumbent Rhode Island governor. It will be interesting how he deals with the Democratic left. I suspect he will have a party primary if he seeks an elected term.
In 1945, John O. Pastore was elevated to the governorship when Rhode Island Gov. J. Howard McGrath resigned to become United States Solicitor General. Pastore, then lieutenant governor, moved up. He was only elected lieutenant governor the previous year. Louis W. Cappelli, who was the lieutenant governor, resigned to be a Superior Court associate justice. Ethnic consideration factored in forming party tickets, so two Italian Americans were considered for the Cappelli vacancy, Pastore and Christopher Del Sesto. Pastore was chosen. Later on Del Sesto became a Republican, serving in the governorship from 1959-61. Pastore went from an assistant attorney general to less than a year as lieutenant governor then governor within a year’s time! As a saying would go, “being in the right place, at the right time” certainly applied here.
Those who wish to comment on Gov.Raimondo’s appointment as United States Commerce Secretary should contact the confirmation authority, which is a United States senator. I suggest to my fellow Republicans, and others, with concerns with Gov. Raimondo to contact Sen. Mitch McConnell through his official United States Senate website. It would appear she would have the votes to be confirmed but she should be asked her conduct and actions as general treasurer and the governorship. A Republican United States senator is best suited to ask those questions. Best besides Senator McConnell to contact is to reach out to the Republican members of the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, to whom I assume Gov. Raimondo’s appointment will be referred.
In closing, those wishing to contact me can email me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com or call me at 401-529-3240.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.