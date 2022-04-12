I’d like to compliment Beverly Conti for her outstanding letter in Friday’s Sun (“Chiaradio should stop beating dead horse”) concerning the book, “Gender Queer.”
I read recently about a group of high school students who started a book discussion group on their own to read banned books, starting with “Gender Queer.” I would encourage local students to follow their lead and form their own reading group. There are currently about 30 copies of the book in public libraries in Rhode Island. Anyone with a library card can order the book and have it sent to their nearest public library.
Joseph Light
Westerly
