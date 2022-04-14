On April 12, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced that the state of Rhode Island and the city of Providence were committing $41 million in taxpayer money to help the owner of the Industrial Trust Building in Providence to convert the building to apartments, offices and shops. This building’s claim to fame is that it resembled a building shown in the opening credits of the Superman TV show 70 years ago. McKee claims the project will reinvigorate downtown Providence.
After hearing this news, my only response is, “Hey Dan, where’s my money?” I own a house that resembles a house where George Washington is supposed to have stayed in 1782. I want to convert my house into a bed and breakfast. This will help reinvigorate Westerly. Where is my state money to make this happen? I could not get any regular investors to support the project, so I want the state to pay.
Of course, I am being facetious about the bed and breakfast project. I am asking, “When are state officials going to stop wasting taxpayer money on projects that are of no value to the public?” After the 39 Studios debacle of 2012, one would think that our political leaders would have learned this lesson. Sadly, it appears they have not.
High Rock Development purchased the “Superman” building in 2008, at the height of the real estate bubble. The building has been empty since 2013. High Rock Development has attempted to obtain public funds for renovating the building for a number of years. Previous attempts have failed. This time, High Rock Development was able to find a gullible politician, in the form of Dan McKee, to back the project in order to bail them out of a bad business decision.
This project will not be a success. If the project was financially solid and would make money, then High Rock Development would have had no problem obtaining investors from the private sector to commit funds. They could not find these investors. And when that happens, it is time to sucker in the politicians. After all, it’s not their money. And the public will not do anything about it.
I have no problem with High Rock Development renovating the “Superman” building. Just use your money, and not mine, to do it.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
