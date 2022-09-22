A little over a decade ago Charlestown was characterized as “Clowntown.” Since about twelve years ago the epithet has disappeared from casual conversation. At least I have not heard it and no one I know has heard it unless in an historical context. Why Clowntown? It is because of the way the elected town officials behaved or did not behave prior to 2012. People in Charlestown were fed up with the antics of local officials and this Democrat town turned Republican. However, this was not the answer so the Charlestown Citizens Alliance was formed and has held the reins of government (Town Council, Planning, and School Committee) for the past decade. I will not get into naming names but two of those actors are running in this year’s election. We still have the opportunity to be known as “Clowntown” by putting these two candidates back into office.
When you vote in November, be aware that the town got lucky once but may not be lucky again. You can protect your rights and lifestyle by choosing the candidates that have stood up for the town and whom you trusted over the last decade. They stood up for you, so don’t you think it is right and proper to stand up for them? Vote for Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee, and David Wilkinson. Don’t let the minority run your life with hidden agendas and misinformation as seen on social media sites. Ensure your future with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. Again, VOTE !
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission.
