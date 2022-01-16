Regarding “Insurrection prompts change” in the Jan. 5 issue of The Westerly Sun, can the change be to stop calling it “The Big Lie”, and no, “TBL” won’t do. “The Big Lie” might be better stated as “The Bigger Lie” and maybe compete for “The Biggest Lie” honors, but to suggest it’s just a big lie implies that 2015’s “Mexicans are drug dealers, criminals and rapists” and 2020’s “Corrupt Joe Biden will make 401k’s disappear” and the more than 30,000 lies told during Trump’s presidency (an average of more than 14 a day) were just cute little white ones. Equally stunning to the president lying every day to the American people more than once every two hours for four years running, Donald J. Trump is the frontrunner in his party to capture their 2024 nomination to try to do it all over again. It’s not “Death by Chocolate” but democracy’s death by voter-supression laws (4,400 bills introduced in 49 states in 2021) working overtime and gerrymandered districts that combine to threaten our democracy’s existence. Isn’t there a law that protects against this exceptionally cruel and unusual punishment?
For years the Black Lives Matter comeback was Blue Lives Matter, but how hypocritically hollow that rings with the devil-may-care Capitol Police devastation wrought by Trump’s insurrectionists. The media may have dropped the protest description, but more than a year later, justice continues to be served on someone else. Hypocrisy has firmly ousted truth, which has joined Liz Cheney as Republican has-beens.
With the 2022 midterms only 10 months away and the Democrats consistently losing midterm elections, our state governments in Rhode Island and Connecticut seem safe, but swing states beware, it’s going to get worse before it gets better, with absolutely no guarantee it ever will.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
