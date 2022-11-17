Thank you Westerly. We crossed the finish line in fourth. Although not the outcome I had hoped for, I am honored to have received 3,445 votes of support.
When I decided to make a return and run for a seat on the School Committee I knew it was not going to be an easy task. The pool of candidates was large this election, and a very strong group of individuals whom at the end of the day all came forward to support the students, because that is what it is all about and what the focus should be about.
I want to thank the Westerly Teachers Association and NEARI for their endorsements in my quest to seek a seat on the Westerly School Committee. Thank you to the folks that helped me campaign, hosted signs on their properties, held signs on election day and shared my story both on social media and in print. The votes of confidence in my character and ability to govern along with the votes of confidence from the constituents of Westerly show me that I ran an honest campaign and stayed true to my focus of growing our district for everyone.
I am taking the results as a lesson on how I can improve my communication to my constituents about my mission to work with everyone in our community to assist in moving our district forward, being open to all conversations about what is important for our district. Being an open-minded candidate and willing to listen is by far the most important trait I think any candidate can have.
I pledge to stay involved and serve on subcommittees along with volunteering my time whenever possible to Westerly Public Schools. I am here for the long run.
I will continue to be a current and active parent for years to come. See you in 2024!
Tim Killam
Westerly
