ABBY BUTREMOVIC, Wheeler, Volleyball, Sophomore; Butremovic had 37 digs as the Lions upset No. 5 Holy Cross in the Class S tournament. Wheeler won two matches in the tournament before being eliminated in its best performance in years.

DELANEY RECK, Stonington, Girls Swimming, Senior; Reck was named the most outstanding swimmer at the ECC championships after winning two events for the Fitch co-op team. Reck won the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay.

SAMANTHA SACCO, Westerly, Girls Soccer, Senior; Sacco scored her 21st goal of the season as Westerly beat Narragansett to reach the Division II finals. Westerly lost to Toll Gate in the championship game. The 21 goals tied Sacco for fourth on Westerly’s all-time single-season list.

FINLEIGH CALLAHAN, Chariho, Girls Volleyball, Junior; Callahan served five aces as the Chargers captured the Division II title to finish the season undefeated (19-0). Callahan served for nine straight points in the first set and 11 straight in the second set.

