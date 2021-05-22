I write to you as a resident of Westerly since 1987, and as the chairman of the Nominating Committee of the Dunn’s Corners Fire District.
All of you who live in these two counties benefit from the numerous fire districts who fund and support local fire departments, ambulance departments, etc., who tend to your home if it is on fire, tend to you should you have had an automobile accident, tend to your property if you have a brush fire, tend to you if your boat is sinking, tend to you if you have a heart attack or other medical malady, etc. This service is provided to you by volunteers, fire men and women, EMTs, etc.
I know that you all pay fire district property taxes and those taxes are very reasonable. The reason they are reasonable is because there are other volunteers who give their time to these fire districts. Fire districts are managed by those who do not walk into burning buildings, attend to automobile accidents, etc. These volunteers use their skills to manage the fire districts to make sure that our volunteers have the equipment to ensure their personal safety and to enable them to provide the services you enjoy.
We need volunteers to help govern and manage our fire districts. In particular, I am asking citizens of the Dunn’s Corners Fire District to help us. We need our Dunn’s Corners Fire District citizens to volunteer their time to keep our fire district the best-managed fire district in Rhode Island.
Help us if you can. If you have an interest, please call the undersigned at 401-596-0225 or email me at MHT@2elm-law.com. You can also visit the Dunn’s Corners Fire District website at www.dunnscornersfire.com and contact our district’s office.
Please participate. I know you will find it fulfilling to be a contributing member of our community.
Matthew H. Thomsen
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Dunn’s Corners Fire District Nominating Committee.
