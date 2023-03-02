Rhode Islanders are facing higher prices for essential everyday items these days, including food, clothing, and utilities. With that, more and more Rhode Island households may be in a temporary crisis but not eligible for federal or state assistance. They are finding themselves in desperate need of help and needing assistance with the payment of their home energy expenses. The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, administered by United Way of Rhode Island, can provide some help.
The Fund, sponsored by Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RISEC, is often the last resort for families who are in need of a little help to get through a tough time. With this in mind, those looking for assistance from the Fund should visit their nearest Community Action Program (CAP) agency or call the United Way 2-1-1 information line.
Unfortunately, we expect the urgency of need for energy assistance to endure into the spring. To help us satisfy the more than 1,000 requests for heating assistance anticipated this winter alone, I appeal to everyone in the state to join the sponsoring energy companies to “Warm Thy Neighbor.” The Fund has provided warmth to more than 47,750 Rhode Island households since its inception in 1986.
Rhode Islanders can give to the Fund by using the Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelopes found as an insert in monthly utility bills. You can also donate by texting WARM to 91999, via credit or debit card at www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org or by sending a check, payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund,” to Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.
On behalf of all those families in need, thank you.
David Bonenberger
Providence
The writer is the chairperson for the 2023 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund and the president of Rhode Island Energy.
