I am writing to encourage anyone interested in seeing more frequent rail service at the Westerly railroad station to stay abreast of four new developments that could provide momentum to the effort.
First, the Connecticut Department of Transportation has just completed a feasibility study of expanding Connecticut’s commuter rail service, Shoreline East, into Westerly. The preliminary findings will be presented Tuesday at the Groton Senior Center, which is next to the library at 102 Newtown Road, 6-8:30 p.m. At this point, Westerly is the preferred station for the expansion.
Second, we have a state legislator who is engaged in this effort, working with Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation to explore funding possibilities, communicating with state transportation officials, rail rider associations, and organizing a town meeting on this topic, planned for October.
Third, based on the initial ConnDOT presentation last December, a group of local advocates has begun working to advance the goal of getting Shoreline East to Westerly and in the process upgrade the station for increased Amtrak service as well.
Fourth, the federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act that passed the Congress and became law last year has provided new funding for passenger rail, specifically targeting the Northeast Corridor, which includes the Westerly station.
Public pressure is a key ingredient to the successful expansion of rail service, as evidenced by the train service that now carries passengers into Maine and in many locations throughout the country. To achieve the kind of rail service found in other places will require an increase in public demand. These four initiatives have created an opportunity. Let’s take advantage of them.
I can be reached at pennyparsekian@gmail.com.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.