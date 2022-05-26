Tuesday, May 31, is World No Tobacco Day. While this is an annual observance, this year provides one of the most important opportunities to date to make a real difference. Right now, the FDA is taking comments on their proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. If finalized, these rules will have a dramatic impact on the health of Rhode Island residents.
Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Rhode Island, killing 1,780 people each year in our state alone. It is estimated that nationally, one-third of all people who smoke use menthol cigarettes. Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using tobacco products. Close to half of all kids who start to smoke begin with menthol cigarettes, leading to nearly 40% of all kids who smoke using menthol cigarettes.
Tobacco use among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults is significantly higher than the national average — 20.5% of LGB adults smoke cigarettes compared to 15.3% of straight adults. And menthol cigarette use is more prevalent among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults at 49% compared to 40% among heterosexual adults. Menthol cigarettes also remain a key factor for tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities. More than 81% of Black Americans who smoke use menthol cigarettes, and a study released in 2021 found that menthol cigarettes were responsible for 1.5 million new smokers, 157,000 smoking-related premature deaths and 1.5 million life years lost among Black Americans nationally from 1980–2018. In addition, despite historically starting later and smoking fewer cigarettes per day than white Americans, Black Americans are 6% more likely to be diagnosed with and 17% more likely to die from a tobacco-related cancer.
We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Rhode Islanders. In the first 13-17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates 923,000 smokers would quit. And we know what works to help people quit — a combination of FDA-approved cessation medication plus proven-effective behavioral counseling programs, such as Freedom From Smoking.
I encourage Rhode Islanders to join me to share your voice in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace at https://action.lung.org/site/Advocacy?cmd=display&page=UserAction&id=8538.
Daniel Fitzgerald
Hope Valley
The writer is the network coordinator for Tobacco Free Rhode Island and a Chariho graduate.
