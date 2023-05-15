Come one, come all, on Saturday, May 20, at the garage door in the back of the Westerly Armory at 7 a.m. (8 a.m. for late-risers) to honor our fallen comrades for the sacrifice they made for all Americans and people of the world by helping to set up the flags around downtown for Memorial Day.
We celebrate this day for the freedoms that we all enjoy and say “thank you!”
It takes approximately two hours or less to set up all those beautiful red, white and blue flags. The town looks great, people are happy and proud, and the tourists that come here admire it!
Ken Burton Sr.
Westerly
The writer is the flag coordinator for the American Flag Fund Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.