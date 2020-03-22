Please pay attention to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on how to avoid spreading infection with the coronavirus. Many of us are dutifully heeding the warnings and advice of authoritative sources like the CDC. See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention. html.
However, many people are not adhering to social distancing guidance and are putting themselves and all of us at risk.
On some level, I understand the complacency, driven by mistrust, cynicism, and the muted and delayed response from our federal government. However, the messages from public health officials, and more recently our Rhode Island and Connecticut governors, are loud and clear. All of us must take heed. Public health experts note that every person everywhere must contribute to the effort if we are to be successful in mitigating the effects of the pandemic. We must all do our part to “flatten the curve” and reduce the huge surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that would be fueled by inaction or complacency.
However, if we all do our part, there is a good chance we can keep our health care facilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut from being overwhelmed and prevent a great deal of death, distress, disability and grief. So, wash your hands, avoid social gatherings, keep your distance from others, stay home when you are sick, cough into your elbow, comply with local government advisories and be generous with your support of those who are most vulnerable in our community. Thank you!
Michael Goldstein
Stonington
