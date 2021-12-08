Life advances through the offspring of each generation. As one generation ages and dies, younger generations carry life into the future. No individual creature or plant can achieve eternal life, but all live for a brief time. What worries me is humans have the power to save or end life and may choose to end it. Are we about to end the future? We are turning earth’s environment into a pressure cooker. Is it possible that all life will end the way it did for a billion shellfish in British Columbia? (A climate change heat wave cooked them in their own habitat.) Will the heat caused by changes we make in the atmosphere destroy the habitat we share with earth’s creatures and plants?
Nothing works well in an uncertain, chaotic world. Creatures, plants and societies thrive on stable conditions. Without stability they struggle and fail. Societies cannot plan without stability. In recent years, frequent, sudden weather events have created chaos. If we keep using fossil fuels, instability will only get worse. When will unstable weather end the stability farmers need to stay in business? When will governments decide they can no longer plan for highways because weather damage is too frequent, intense and expensive? Long before governments make that decision, insurance companies will decide they can no longer insure property because the future is too volatile. Life will change for everything in the world as we know it. Global warming will limit or destroy food supplies, water resources and livable land. It could and will make earth unlivable.
The speed and intensity with which the effect of global warming is changing our world even surprised scientists. They predicted much of what we have seen recently but further in the future. The problem for scientists is they predict by using facts they know from what they have seen and measured. They know enough to predict burning of fossil fuels will make the earth unlivable. They have not seen and measured enough to tell us the precise time when we will reach the unlivable threshold. Meanwhile, we still have too many folks ignoring the dangers and too many governments doing too little.
Museums of natural history collect and show fossil remains of creatures and plants gone extinct. The earth stores these remains in its crust and keeps a record of creatures and plants gone extinct. The earth will do the same for humans. It will record a mass extinction caused by humans. Earth will swallow up the remains of our achievements and our skeletal remains mixed with those of the creatures we take with us. Our legacy will be that we killed the future and left no intelligent life to place our remains in museums.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
