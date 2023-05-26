It’s not just me concerned about water’s iconic status, as The Sun gives us a May 19 twofer with “Judge rejects suit that said wind turbines threaten whales” and “Humans, climate change shrinking lakes,” which follow the April 26 story “Pacific garbage patch now hosting new threat,” allowing water to rise to the level of its importance. The wars of the 20th century were fought over oil but the wars of the 21st century will be fought over water, with life 100% dependent on water, oil not so much. No one is personally responsible, but collectively the 7.943 billion people now roaming the Earth create a footprint that has fresh water on the run. So what practical measures can we take to lessen our impact?
The food industry must label all items with nutrition facts that enable consumers to make educated decisions about what they consume. U.S. economic performance dependency has evolved from agriculture to industrial production to today’s consumer purchasing reliance with roughly two thirds of Gross Domestic Product driven by consumer purchases.
New and improved: Let’s require all consumer products to have “Footprint Facts” that educate consumers about the environmental footprint their purchase would make. U.S. citizens have fought and died for freedom, private-sector NGO (non-government organizations) development has been a hallmark of maturing economies and the time is now to support the freedom of consumers to make educated choices that help the planet and themselves. When adopted, how nice for us Ocean Staters in Rhode Island to see the cruise industry inform consumers about the devastating effect their industry has on our state, which would move them to clean up their act. Yes! 20th century Barney’s advertising in New York: “Where an educated consumer is our best customer” empowers people to use their purchasing power to shape our world positively, We’re now seeing restaurants adopt calorie content information that influences fast-food outlets to provide healthier consumer choices, and we’ll see the same effect if we can adopt this Footprint Fact labeling showing gallons of water used, carbon emissions, units of electricity consumed, sourced from carbon or renewable sources, etc. that will drive our economy in the direction we want and need to go.
In conclusion, this is the kind of innovation that can help our country regain world leadership on the environment that was squandered during the Paris climate treaty walkout Trump debacle.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.