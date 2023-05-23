Book bans are sweeping the nation. Citizens of our state should be appalled at the current push across our country and especially in Rhode Island. Roger Williams is rolling in his grave. The current push for these bans is mostly due to homophobia discrimination and fear. To think that the thought police are here is alarming. We cannot sit by complacently while we are being told what we can read. With the current books being banned, we should include the Old Testament and the New Testament for the murder and debauchery that is within their pages.
We also need to print truth in our history books about Indigenous genocide in our country. Christopher Columbus is touted as a hero, yet he was a rapist, pedophile and a slave trader that sold young men and girls. Let’s put it all out there. We will have to ban movies like “Schindler’s List” and “Roots.”
Let’s realize the absolute insanity behind all of this. Children and adults being gunned down every day in this country. Violence and debauchery in video games and television. Pharmaceutical propaganda during every TV commercial. Rampant opioid deaths in our little town. Rampant alcoholism, homelessness, unemployment, unaffordable housing, gentrification. Loss of basic freedoms, including access to the shoreline. Blatant racism and discrimination. But we are more concerned about George Orwell or talking about LGBTQ or anything related to racism or migrants.
We are heading down a slippery slope to fascism. Let’s not forget our history. We the people, not we the politicians. Teachers and educators and librarians are the key to keeping our youth informed and educated. Remember the Crusades, murder and genocide in the name of religion.
Jason Jarvis
Westerly
