I have been impressed with the Trump effort in Rhode Island, considering Rhode Island is such a Democratic state! The Biden forces seem not to have matched activities like the boat rally recently. I was on a fishing boat out of Point Judith.
The Rhode Island State House grounds will have a Trump rally on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. I ask those attending to support President Trump to not respond to any protesters. Public relations-wise it is not productive to the day or benefit the Trump campaign or the GOP. You may want to reflect if you want to bring children that day.
Recently, I enjoyed a Trump-related function at the Shriners in Cranston. While I did not attend the recent Republican National Convention, I won enough votes in the June 2 Rhode Island Republican Preference Primary to be designated an alternate delegate.
Another event coming up is a debate event in Exeter on the night of the first presidential debate.
Those with any questions on Republican politics can contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com and (401) 529-3240 or (401) 212-3717.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council and is chairman of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee.
