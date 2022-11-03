It’s been a blissful two months since The Sun’s readers were last subjected to one of Steven J. Williams’ missives to the editor wherein he repeatedly presumes to enlighten us all. Now comes his latest letter of Oct. 30 (“In Charlestown, CCA just preserving its lifestyle”) regarding the proposed subdivision ordinance in which he chastises those who live in “CCA enclaves … surrounded by conservation land all of us have paid for.” He then proceeds to invoke the words of Warren Buffet in support of his characterization of those folks. Well, Mr. Williams, to paraphrase Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, you, sir, are no Warren Buffett, and rhetoric can’t disguise who you are and what you do.
You boast that you have “a nice house on a nice street south of Route 1” and claim that you “don’t advocate buying up vacant land trying to restrict who can build a home in Charlestown.” Of course not, because your own home (private enclave), located at the terminal of a dead-end street on a peninsula surrounded by Ninigret Pond, Block Island Sound, Quonnie Pond, 13.3 acres of open space Audubon property, and 15 acres owned by East Beach Association, already benefits from the efforts of others as well as millennia of glacial sculpting. You say, “There is a CCA attitude of ‘I’ve got mine, screw the rest of you’” and that “I don’t want to be in that category.” Well, Mr. Williams, you already are.
This is merely the latest example of Williams’ expressed duplicitous myopia. Previous examples published in The Sun include:
Letter of Aug. 7, 2022, regarding the subdivision ordinance wherein he would have us empathize with him and his brother who had been duped out of their ability to maximize their windfall cash-out on a 68-acre Charlestown property inheritance.
Letter of Dec. 3, 2021, regarding the formation of a coastal resiliency commission wherein he opines that “Climate change is a very controversial subject.”
Letter of Aug. 28, 2021, regarding his departure from the Charlestown Town Council in which he says “I believe in freedom of information, i.e. openness.” But during his short-lived role as town councilman, he tried to push through a veterans real property tax abatement increase that would have benefited him. When his fellow council members didn’t act quickly enough for his needs, he abruptly stormed off and quit his position (an act he would later reprise when he suddenly quit the Coastal Pond Commission).
Williams claims to believe in the importance of openness and information, however, this self-identified “ex-CIA” member seems more practiced in the art of deception.
Griff Trow
Charlestown
