It has been reported by letter-writers that the “Gang of Three” caused Richmond to waste $22,000 in taxpayer money when the town had to defend the Town Council’s election of Clay Johnson to the Chariho School Committee. Here is another perspective. When Mr. Johnson joined the Chariho School Committee, it was the first time in many years that there was a balanced number of fiscally conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats on the School Committee. I believe this led to a more open and fair discussion concerning the school budget. The Chariho School Department proposed an increase of 6.1% in school funding, but the school committee decided in the end to increase the budget by 1.74% over the previous year. I believe this was achievable because there was more balance on the School Committee. The increase in spending for Richmond was still $1,330,578, but this is a far fairer increase than a 6.1% increase would have been.
By my estimate, having Mr. Johnson on the Chariho School Committee while budget negotiations were going on saved Richmond Taxpayers over $2 million.
Helen Sheehan
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.