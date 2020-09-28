Frank Glista seems agitated about what I did not say in my letter to the editor. I didn’t use names, but referred to Charlestown Residents United supporters. Mr. Glista would like us all to believe that people now supporting CRU have magically changed since June of 2017 and are not the people they once were. Even Mr. Glista himself, who claimed to have gathered hundreds of signatures on a petition (no record has ever been found), wants to divest himself of his CDTC ways and wants us to believe he has become a champion of the people.
Mr. Glista refers to my Letter to the Editor as “hate-filled.” Read my letter and his and tell me who demonstrates “hate.” By the way, his final statement about transparency is pathetic because of all the people I know in Charlestown, he is the last person who should lecture on transparency.
I stand by my letter that CRU supporters buried their heads in the sand regarding the railroad plan. CCA supporters were out front in their fight against the plan and acted like neighbors should.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
