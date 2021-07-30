My back has been killing me, as well as my shoulder. My doctor told me to lighten up on my handbag. Do all men believe we women enjoy lugging around a handbag every day? I have no idea where it started, but for some reason, it was decided women were the keepers of keys, Kleenex, Band-Aids, mints, Chapstick and combs. Men and kids have pockets in their shirts and pants — they can carry all that stuff.
I went into surgery in December carrying my handbag. I didn’t need it. They had all my insurance numbers. They even give you a toothbrush, deodorant and a comb.
Did you ever look for a piece of chewing gum in the summer that has been sitting in your handbag? All stuck together. It’s like a sauna in there.
Hey folks, Lady Godiva couldn’t carry credit cards, let alone a handbag!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
