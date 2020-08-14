Harris’ liberal voting record
Regarding the AP coverage of Joe Biden’s VP pick of Kamala Harris, they stay the journalistic course by giving her background as well-scrutinized by Dems in her own poorly managed presidential run. They showed her to be stronger on crime than liberal voters would support. This is disingenuous in a number of ways but the facts are there for anyone to see.
Where they failed utterly was in not covering her Senate record, and she has one. She was elected to the Senate in 2016. Since then she and Bernie Sanders have ranked as having the most liberal voting records in the Senate. Not tough on crime any more. She’s being heralded as a pragmatic moderate. She is no such thing.
Planned Parenthood has already put the media on notice in a letter that they “have her back” and they’re watching for negative coverage. Moderate, no. Most liberal record in the Senate, yes.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
