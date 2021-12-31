First, I want to thank The Westerly Sun for publishing my letters in 2021. I think other elected officials should use this venue for expressing their views and sharing relevant information.
Secondly, the Hopkinton Town Council will be having a workshop on town council meeting procedures on Monday before the regular council meeting. I look forward to the discussion. Encouraging public participation is vital, as it helps to build trust, if used correctly. The Chariho School Committee needs to adopt rules that encourage more input from both the public and fellow School Committee members. I am interested to learn of the council agenda item to decide on a date to meet with the Potter Hill Dam Information Committee. I believe that should already be on a regular council agenda, and arguably possibly a routine agenda item every meeting for any last-minute updates.
Thirdly, as one of the leading local Republican personalities, as I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton, any person interested in running for office as a Republican in 2022 in Hopkinton please contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; or 401-677-9503. I want to point out the situation with Patricia Morgan, state representative from West Warwick, whose remarks generated public attention recently. Rep. Morgan, not to be confused with our own committed state Sen. Elaine J. Morgan, is not a stranger to controversy. Rep. Morgan, although elected on the Republican ticket, chooses not to be part of the caucus of the Rhode Island House of Representatives Republicans. In addition, she has the dubious distinction of being ousted as the House Minority (Republican) Leader, when she chose to support an independent for the governorship after losing the gubernatorial primary of the GOP in 2018.She does not even respect honoring the electoral choices of her fellow Republicans!
Fourth, and lastly, Happy New Year to all, and especially, to the citizens, employees, and elected and appointed officials of Hopkinton, and thanks for your efforts in 2021.
In closing, as a possible New Year’s Resolution for 2022, try to serve your community in some way in 2022!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
