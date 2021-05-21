I hope the readers of The Westerly Sun are appreciating the fabulous photography by Harold Hanka as much as I have.
I am particularly interested in wildlife and almost every day there is a front page color photo of various animals and birds or beautiful scenes of our town. Even in movement, his pictures are exquisitively clear and organized. For those of us who have attempted wildlife photography, Hanka’s work is incredible and fully professional.
We are indeed lucky to have such talent here at The Westerly Sun. Thank you!
R. Bruce Gillie
Westerly
