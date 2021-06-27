Since most of us have been homebound for the past 18 months, we welcomed the arrival of the Westerly “Sun” each day to inform us what was happening in the outside world. For me, Harold Hanka’s magnificent photos make my day. Mr. Hanka has extraordinary timing with his subjects, indicating an appreciation for nature and life. Since I have diabetic retinopathy, my husband reads articles to me.
But the magic produced by Mr. Hanka’s eyes, timing and certainly expensive lenses is truly appreciated by me.
Kay T. Dudley
Westerly
