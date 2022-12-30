Funny, Rev. Hainsworth’s response (“The light and darkness of Christmas,” Dec. 16) to my request for assistance in ridding our schools of books depicting child porn, pedophilia and obscenity was to call me angry and accusatory. She said her organization isn’t political, and wouldn’t even meet with me, while, at the same time, she feels it is important to point out that she knows, for a fact, that Jesus wasn’t white. I guess she’s met Him already? She calls our Christmas creches racist if they depict the Holy Family as anything other than what she tells us they are.
We cannot allow leftist hypocrites to racialize and politicize the birth of our Lord and Savior, perpetuating the tribalism, which is killing this country. Shame on this “Reverend,” who is trying to use our Lord to divide instead of unite. Her letter is absolute garbage. But don’t forget, she and her organization aren’t political. Right.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.