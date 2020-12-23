“Blanketed” may have blanketed the Dec. 18 lead story in The Westerly Sun, but buried in Nation & World on page B6 in the briefs was my lead story, “Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as Interior Secretary,” as Native Americans kinda sorta get back control of a slightly altered country taken from them centuries ago. How wonderful to learn Biden will seek justice by appointing a Native American who wants to save and protect our irreplaceable natural resources, replacing the current crop of industry lobbyists (Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the EPA’s Andrew Wheeler) who as environmental “leaders” despise their agency’s reason for existence, more interested in making them impotent than in carrying out the agency’s mission they’ve pledged to uphold.
A Native American is being “put in charge of much of the nation’s vast public lands, waterways, wildlife, national parks and mineral wealth,” which strikes at the heart of what makes America exceptional. We may try to correct past injustice but being held accountable to crimes and previous wrongs is not really achieving justice, which is fundamentally impossible in this flawed human world. For example, James Earl Ray assasinates Martin Luther King Jr. After a publicly funded trial, I have to pay via my tax dollars to support his incarceration housing and supervision while history is violently robbed of MLK’s non-violent brilliance, depriving millions of his irreplaceable contribution. And we call this justice? For sanity’s sake, this might be the best we can do, expediently calling it justice that must suffice in this less than best of all possible worlds, but the cold truth is justice is impossible.
More than a symbolic Native American choice, Ms. Haaland has shrewd intelligence, possessing a love of the life-sustaining natural resources that the current administration sees as nothing more than lands to be exploited, wilderness to be dominated and profits to be extracted with the effect on climate change nothing more than a Chinese hoax write-off, similar to COVID-19. But look where that’s gotten us.
I take exception to the term “American Indian,” as that’s just another white label for its mistaken belief that it reached India way back when. Even “Native American” has problems, as America is just another white man’s term, derived from Amerigo Vespucci (Latinized to America), who mapped out in the very early 1500s Columbus’ “discovery.” But if Native Americans accept the term “American Indian,” who am I to argue?
In conclusion, we need: 1. The renewable energy from offshore wind farms (spin, Block Island Wind Farm!), not the oil from offshore drilling; 2. To harvest solar power, not the pollution from hydraulic fracturing; 3. To embody a respect of indigenous people and wildlife, not the short-term profits off the irreplaceable powerless. We should be grateful that President-elect Biden recognizes this by choosing Rep. Haaland, whose life work has embodied these values.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
