Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.