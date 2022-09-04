As volunteers for Climate Action Rhode Island, an environmental advocacy organization, we were tasked to interview the candidates for Rhode Island Senate District 38, who had responded to a questionnaire, to determine which candidate is most knowledgeable and motivated to address climate change. In our area, we are seeing the effects of climate change, from wells running dry, sea level rising, and flooding during king tides. Consequently, it is essential that we elect someone to replace retiring Sen. Dennis Algiere who will make environmental concerns a top priority.
During our interview with Victoria Gu, we were impressed by her knowledge of issues related to enhancing a clean and healthy environment for people and wildlife. We were also impressed with her service as chairwoman of the local Climate Resiliency Commission that works to address the effects of coming increased storm intensity and sea level rise in southern Rhode Island. It was clear that Victoria was the right choice. Consequently, we recommended that CARI endorse the candidacy of Victoria Gu for Senate. In doing so, CARI joined 10 other statewide organizations that have endorsed Victoria’s candidacy, including the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus and Clean Water Action.
Victoria graduated as the valedictorian of her senior class at South Kingstown High School. Since graduating from Harvard College, she has worked as a software engineer developing applications to improve maternal health. Now living on the Westerly/Charlestown border, in addition to her support for a clean and healthy environment, her legislative priorities are to help make our district more affordable for families, to strengthen public schools, to expand public access to the shore, and to support common-sense gun laws that can reduce tragedies while protecting rights for hunting and self-defense.
We are convinced that Victoria Gu is the best candidate to replace our retiring Sen. Dennis Algiere. After CARI endorsed her and we began volunteering for her campaign, we cannot imagine anyone who could be more organized or harder-working as our next state senator. We encourage voters to consider her strengths, enthusiasm, and her energetic commitment to all of the people of our community.
Harvey Perry and Geoff Kaufman
Westerly
