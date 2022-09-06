I recently went looking for the political accomplishments of Victoria Gu, candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 38. I found nothing; she has never held elected office. In lieu of political experience, Ms. Gu uses words — lots and lots of words. She does not suffer from a lack of self-esteem. One of her boasts on her Facebook page piqued my curiosity: “I can also confidently say that I have more than enough funding to be competitive.” I took the bait and followed the money.
Ms. Gu’s first filing with the state of Rhode Island Board of Elections’ Campaign Finance Division, on March 16, was a Notice of Organization, which revealed she was a candidate for the office of “State Representative, District 36.” In that document, she lists an address of “Edgeware Street, Charlestown, MA [sic] 02813.” Perhaps this is why the Charlestown (RI) Democratic Party has not endorsed Ms. Gu.
On April 13, Ms. Gu buys her home on Wordens Pond Road in Charlestown and recorded that address with the Board of Elections on April 28. (Charlestown was now back in Rhode Island.)
On May 25, Ms. Gu filed an amended Notice of Organization, in which she craftily — and opportunistically — swiveled to the “State Senate, District 38.” Her address is again changed; this time to “Arnold Street, Charlestown, RI 02813.” Ms. Gu is on the move.
In her filings of Summary of Campaign Activity, Ms. Gu attests that, between late March and mid-August, she has stockpiled over $60,000. Furthermore, over 80% of the $60,000 was solicited from outside the state of Rhode Island. She has received $125 in contributions from her “hometown” of Charlestown and $535 from Westerly.
Meanwhile, $1,000 came from Nassau, The Bahamas; roughly $7,000 from California — almost all of that coming from the San Francisco Bay Area; and $4,250 from the Washington, D.C., metro area.
Money can buy glossy marketing propaganda filled with feel-good bromides and empty promises to create the illusion of experience; it can also buy endorsements from special interest groups. Money cannot buy experience; it cannot buy an understanding of the roots or the fabric of a town; it cannot buy moxie.
Ms. Gu commands an exorbitant war chest in excess of $60,000 with which to buy the Senate District 38 seat but it comes with strings controlled by puppet masters from outside of the district.
Even though I am a registered independent, I voted early for Ms. Ahern, the candidate endorsed by the Westerly Democratic Town Committee, in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary. Please join me.
Robert Lombardo
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
