In response to Robert Lombardo’s personal attack on Victoria Gu, I want to add my own perspective.
As a renter, I understand firsthand that prices are going up, and people move to try to live within their means. Costs are increasing. That is why Victoria lists affordability as her top issue.
As a contributor to Victoria’s campaign, I can say I wish I gave more. Like many, I am excited about her candidacy. I am not surprised that Victoria has friends and family across the country who support her. Lombardo writes that her funds are not local. Yes, Victoria has many supporters in other areas. Victoria also raised $12,300 in South Kingstown, where she graduated from high school. Lombardo omitted that figure. Additionally, if we compare Sharon Ahern’s contributors to Victoria’s, we can see that more individual donors from Westerly have supported Victoria’s campaign than Ahern’s. As a matter of fact, Ahern’s primary contributor is herself. She loaned her own campaign $9,500.
As a coastal access advocate, I trust Victoria to make shoreline access a priority, unlike Ahern.
When new evidence was presented through the town solicitor a full year ago, she took no action to advocate for the Spring Avenue right-of-way. Taking no action is acting against the right-of-way. The town should be helping. Sharon Ahern is demonstrating by her actions that she is not in favor of coastal access.
I will be voting for Victoria in the Sept. 13 primary on Tuesday. Please join me!
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
