The Southwestern Rhode Island Progressive Alliance was created following the 2020 election by residents from Charlestown, Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter, and West Greenwich to amplify the voices of progressives in these rural communities and, in doing so, promote economic and social equality, environmental awareness, and the safety and security of our communities. Although our rural communities tend to be more conservative (and are certainly viewed that way by the rest of Rhode Island), the voting history from the last decade has shown that there is a significant portion of moderate and/or progressive voters here. For instance, depending on the election year, anywhere from 40 to 60% of voters in S-RIPA communities voted for Democrats in the presidential election. Despite these numbers, progressive Democrats in southwestern Rhode Island sense that they are outnumbered, overpowered, and lack an avenue for taking actions that will be accepted by our communities. Our resulting reluctance to take an active role in government (at any level) diminishes the numbers and strength of voices required to induce the systemic changes that are often so desperately needed.
S-RIPA’s purpose is to provide this avenue for progressives to express their views and concerns and provide a mechanism to channel our energy into positive actions that foster inclusivity, equity, and responsible/accountable leadership at the local, state, and national level. S-RIPA holds bimonthly meetings where members and participants can discuss any number of issues including, but not limited to: 1. local, state, and national political issues of concern; 2. local and state budget issues; and 3. general societal issues. In addition, S-RIPA will provide opportunities to take action that leads to systemic changes at all levels. For instance, S-RIPA will encourage and support candidates for local and state positions by conducting phone/text banks, canvassing, and helping them set up their campaigns. When possible, S-RIPA will support state and national organizations in their efforts to advance progressive ideologies and candidates.
For more information about S-RIPA, please see our website sripa.org, join our mailing list (https://subscribe.sripa.org/sripa-subscribe), or consider becoming a member (https://www.sripa.org/#member). You can find S-RIPA events on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Southwestern-Rhode-Island-Progressive-Alliance-100461955319297) and you can follow us on Twitter: @SRIProgressives.
Clifford Heil
Ashaway
This letter was submitted on behalf of the members of S-RIPA.
