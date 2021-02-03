There is a place sheltered by the past, where truth matters. A place where lies may not stand and cheating is not forgiven.
A place that bears quiet testament to forces we cannot see, yet we dare not ignore.
Wandering along the rock walls bordering a country road I sensed an ancient presence.
A congregation of stones seemed to communicate without sound, a psalm, a sacred song, which needed no advocate. A congregation held together in harmony through timeless changing seasons.
The walls before me followed the earth effortlessly to the edge of sight, seeming to disappear into the fields from which they were gathered. Each stone resting upon another. Each guided, by forces as old as the Earth itself, all bound by forces freely shared, forces they have not the power to deny.
How different from the congregation of men with whom I commune.
I sought the source of a psalm, a sacred song meant to bind all men in harmony.
Our song began with simple words, a Divine message inscribed on a stone tablet. It became a psalm, when the truths gleaned from the crucible of the ages, became self-evident. Yet our song remains a whisper, muted by the gift of free will, which allows all men to choose the paths they follow, to deny truth.
Perhaps, the song I am seeking will prevail, when freely shared. Only then will it become our anthem.
Al Clemence
Westerly
