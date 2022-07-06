I live at Merchant Village. We are senior citizens and special needs citizens trying to live peacefully here. On the Fourth of July we were subjected to a continuous barrage of fireworks from Greenman Avenue. In my corner, for every barrage it came with a double sound from the echo. It’s quarter to 10 and here we go again. There’s no need for almost three hours of fireworks.
The Greenman Avenue neighbors are very inconsiderate. Often, for no reason, someone over there thinks nothing of setting off fireworks when it is least expected. Yes Westerly Police have done drive-bys but they can’t catch the culprits.
Please, Greenman Avenue residents, be more considerate. For myself, I enjoyed watching on TV the D.C. and NYC fireworks shows! Thanks to anyone who can help control the fireworks barrages and teach some consideration to the Greenman Avenue residents.
Sue Gaccione
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.