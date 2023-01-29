Nestled between New York and Boston, Westerly offers a great balancing act of small-town charm, progressive politics, amenity access, health care necessities, escape to nature outlets, waterfront beauty, transportation possibilities, security, pleasant dining options and switched-on neighbors that, in composite, is probably not the best of anything but so far removed from the worst of everything.
Things might seem costly, but welcome to 2023 with Westerly offering superior bang-for-the-buck value. If you think housing is costly here, try Boston, along the lines of “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.” Or even if you think housing is expensive, try homelessness, with no one fundamentally homeless since the Earth is an equal opportunity landlord, providing life-necessary pure air and water gratis until humans come and mess it up. “Stonington hopes its 1st Energy Fair is an example to other towns,” in the Jan. 16 issue of The Westerly Sun, together with the Jan. 18 Guest Opinion, “Commuter rail could take town to next level,” puts the spotlight on our special enclave. “The Times They are a-Changin’” ... Bob Dylan crooned it 59 years ago in ’64 with conservatives trying to conserve the past and block change for much longer than that. Hey conservatives, you want to stop change, concentrate on the climate! We actually got some oh so wonderful change on election day ’22 as The Boston Globe reported last month: “Election brings diversity to Westerly’s leadership.” Google was invented to find wonderful articles like this Dec. 6 gem.
Walking, biking, commuter rail are all Earth-friendly choices, with the names Westerly and Stonington both honoring the magnificent Earth that has about 71% surface water coverage and the oceans holding about 96.5% of the Earth’s water. Hey Earth, hold the salt por favor. Please buy into the concept that “you are judged by the company you keep.” That’s more than just a New York Life Insurance ad slogan. We all should take ownership of the Westerly-Stonington area, helping it evolve to being the best it can be. Beyond “give the gift of life” at your blood center, where you’re guaranteed to be someone’s hero, “live the gift of life” trying to make our world a better place, taking your responsibilities seriously, yourself not so much. Moving beyond native American genocide, this area has significant American history. Just as the Earth gives life-essential air and water, New Englanders promoted justice, essential freedom and liberty that are all necessary for a community to reach its full potential. We can conveniently visit the recreated past at Mystic Seaport and support Stonington’s attempt to create the future with the Energy Fair in March, which both have roles in contributing to your best present days. Make your best choices with our area giving you the best options to do so: “Life is what you make it. Always has been. Always will be.”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
