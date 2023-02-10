I was just reading in today’s issue of The Sun a front-page article about Ralph Nader and his endeavor to create a hand-held weekly newspaper (“Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one,” Feb. 8).
It led me to a spirit of gratitude for our DAILY newspaper. I feel very blessed to live in a town that has a daily newspaper.
And a most gracious heartfelt “thank you” to the current editor, Corey Fyke, and his staff, and also to all those on whose shoulders they stand.
May The Sun always rise and shine on all of us.
Peace.
Frank Thacker
Westerly
The writer is a member of Westerly Area Peace and Justice.
