All too often, senior care providers are criticized for seeming lapses in care or for failing to be transparent. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as I’ve read about situations at facilities across Connecticut, I’ve been grateful that my 96-year-old mom has been a resident at Benchmark’s Academy Point at Mystic community. For the past five years, she’s called Academy Point home — first in their assisted-living neighborhood and now their Mind & Memory Care program.
Recently, my gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at Academy Point was reinforced once again when my mom had a health scare unrelated to COVID-19. I firmly believe that it’s because of the excellent care she received there that she is with us today.
Despite a hospital physician wanting to write off my mom because of her age and dementia diagnosis, Academy Point’s team wasn’t willing to give up on her. Knowing my mom so well, they knew what she needed to get back to her old self and what I needed during a very stressful time.
It was late on a Friday night the week before St. Patrick’s Day that mom was discharged from the hospital back to her home at Academy Point for what we were told could be her last days with us. With an hour’s notice, the team had set up an apartment for her in another part of the community, bringing along her family photos. They knew having a loved one next to her would be important and that I needed to spend as much time with her as possible. During the night, Resident Care Associates at Academy Point lovingly cared for her, frequently changing and repositioning her.
The following morning, we were all elated when she became responsive. The entire team, from dining to resident care, could not have been more attentive throughout the entire weekend. Marie and Ysabel, resident care associates from mom’s program, worked hard to get her up and fluids and food into her. St. Patrick’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays, so Marie decorated her apartment. Jeanette massaged, moisturized, and tenderly wrapped and elevated her swollen legs.
By Sunday morning, almost miraculously, mom was eagerly eating on her own and ready to go back to the familiar surroundings of her apartment.
Since then, mom has thrived. Not only is she back to her usual routine, but she is smiling, eating better than before, with more interest and is talking away. I have no doubt that it’s because of the loving, attentive care she received during this ordeal that she is with us today, and together we are now enjoying beautiful outdoor lunches at the community.
The measure of any town or city is its ability to take care of the greatest generation, our parents. With so many of us working and with many obligations in our daily lives, we are fortunate to have a resource like Academy Point in our backyard to help us do that. They are a shining example of what senior care should be.
Kathy Flynn Halter
Gales Ferry
