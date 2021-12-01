My wife and I wanted to express our sincere appreciation to a number of people from Westerly, Ashaway, and Hopkinton. On Sept. 4, we flipped our kayak close to the Potter Hill Dam. The waters were swift, the river full and we held on to our kayak and a submerged tree hoping to get to safety. While we struggled, Gina Petrone drove by and called two friends as well as the police department. Two wonderful men, whom we never had a chance to properly thank or meet, threw us lifelines and got us safely to shore. Officers Manfredi (Westerly) and Whewell (Hopkinton) answered the call and were of great comfort and help. Thank you as well to the quick response from the fire department — another two wonderful people we didn’t have a chance to thank.
Perhaps the most wonderful part of the story just happened last week. As we flipped the kayak, our bag containing car keys, phones, and a wallet was lost. Somehow, Bob Chenal, a Hopkinton resident, found it and searched Facebook looking for a connection between the identification found in my wallet and someone local who might know me. He found a friend of mine from high school, Mark Sullivan, a Westerly resident, who delivered the bag to me last week. Tracking down this connection was a remarkable effort for a complete stranger.
In July, we moved to Westerly from New Jersey. This series of amazing episodes was such a lovely welcome to the town. Especially in the spirit of Thanksgiving, my wife and I are eternally grateful.
Andrew and Julia Buteux
Westerly
