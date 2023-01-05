I certainly hope that the Granite Theatre Board of Directors has realized what a great acquisition was made with the January 2022 hiring of Ms. Erin Sousa-Stanley as its artistic director. She definitely rejuvenated an entire calendar of performances during the year. And her ability to draw upon the insights of outside collaborators only added to the success of a wide range of performances.
Hopefully, the board will recognize the exceptional value inherent in continuing her contract for 2023 and the foreseeable future. The Granite Theatre and the Westerly community at large would definitely benefit from her continued guidance and directorship.
Daniel Alvino
Westerly
