The best thing that happened to the Granite Theatre and theatergoers from all around the Westerly area this past year was hiring Ms. Erin Sousa-Stanley as the new artistic director. The remarkable changes she has introduced have made the Granite Theatre a community asset. She has elevated the performances from OK to fabulous. Her insights and theatrical experience have made the Granite Theatre shine. People in the community are delighted with the 2022 season.
The Granite Theatre board must do everything to keep Ms. Sousa-Stanley as the artistic director by renewing her contract. Her artistic touch is seen in all the little details that make a theatrical experience extraordinary. This includes the sets, the costumes, the dancing and singing in the musicals. Most importantly, she has been attracting a younger audience. Community theater in smaller towns cannot survive if it doesn’t extend and grow. Ms. Sousa-Stanley, through her vision and commitment to producing first-class entertainment, should be applauded for her efforts. The Westerly community will suffer a significant artistic loss if Ms. Sousa-Stanley’s contract is not renewed.
As a longtime subscriber and small donor to the Granite Theatre this 2022 season has been marvelous. I have been attending shows at the Granite Theatre for many years and nothing compares to the 2022 season.
I hope matters are settled quickly and that Ms. Sousa-Stanley is back preparing another exceptional 2023 season.
Harriet Grayson
Westerly
