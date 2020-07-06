Governor should open group homes
When are we, the relatives, going to hear anything about us being able to visit our relatives in group homes in Westerly and other Rhode Island communities?
I keep hearing about restaurants, salons, movie theaters reopening and now nursing homes being able to have visitors in some form. I have heard nothing from Gov. Raimondo and her staff on changes to allow relatives of group home residents to visit in my case my brother at his group home in Westerly. Why? They, too, have relatives who want to visit them. The residents want to be visited. They are citizens of Rhode Island too! Many of these people do not have a voice. They need others to speak up for them! So far, the governor hasn’t.
I have not been able to see my brother for months! I cannot speak to him on the phone because he is non-verbal. So let’s inform the public Gov. Raimondo!
Bradford Sherman
Charlestown
