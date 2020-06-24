As I was listening to Gov Raimondo this morning explaining that she had signed an executive order removing the words “ Providence Plantations” from all official documents because it is offensive to people of color, I was wondering if the rap songs that use the “N” word when referring to blacks and multiple offensive words when referring to women will be banned because, in my opinion, they are actually much more offensive.
Kathleen Traskos
Westerly
