From the March 30 issue of The Sun, the headline of an editorial from the Boston Globe states, “Health care costs need to be contained.” Sounds reasonable targeting the right problem, but it offers the wrong solution. It should be “Healthy lifestyles need to be encouraged,” with the impossible goal of avoiding health costs entirely. Perfect is an impossible goal, too, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive for it.
Let’s take a step back and ask: Should health care be a for-profit industry where profiteers’ fundamental incentive is to minimize costs incurred and maximize fees charged? Remember Michelle Obama earning Republican vilification for her healthy White House victory garden? Or Republican efforts to categorize ketchup as a school lunch vegetable followed by their repeal, steal and conceal obsession fighting universal affordable health care, aka Obamacare?
Society would be better served for across-the-board government healthy lifestyle advocacy encouraging bicycle trips to replace driving cars, prioritizing heart-friendly plant-based diets over abusive carnivore practices (tax policies to reward solar farms and penalize factory farms) and natural health care remedies over drugs. We practice preventative maintenance for our cars and homes, and our minds and bodies deserve the same. We all react to different things in varying degrees, and our minds and bodies have both positive and negative pre-existing conditions on everything, with health care designed for the Joe Average body individually possessed by no one. To be human is to be a flawed individual but we can compensate for our flaws to achieve the best health outcome by knowing ourselves well and pursuing a healthy lifestyle with the end goal of avoiding the for-profit health care industry entirely.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
