The April 20 issue of The Sun reports that gun safety activists decry inaction as U.S. shootings surge. The report states that inaction threatens the coalition that helped elect President Biden, and that will be needed for Democrats to retain control of Congress. The report states that progressives insist that the Democrats are not doing enough.
The progressives are criticizing the wrong people. Democrats passed gun-control legislation in the House. It would have passed in the Senate were it not for the fact that all of the Republicans in the Senate, under the thumb of Mitch McConnell, support filibustering the legislation; and the votes of 10 Republican senators are necessary for the legislation to come to the floor for a vote. Polls show that 85-94% of voters support universal background checks, including 77% of gun owners. Republicans in Congress are not representing their constituents and should be voted out of office.
Progressives should be criticizing the Republicans, not the Democrats who are representing them well on this issue.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
