Further to my earlier letter, published recently, I am prompted to write again expressing my dismay and concern with regard to the state of the nation and American politics. This concern is prompted by somewhat violent demonstrations supporting President Trump’s assertion that the election was “stolen” and his refusal to concede gracefully. His disgraceful behavior merely demonstrates the dictatorial bent to his personality.
While there will always be a certain number of right-wing racists and “super patriots” ready to follow a demagogue like Trump; it’s frightening that so few “Republicans” in and out of elected office have refused to acknowledge Joe Biden’s uncontestable election victory! One can still be a good Republican without having to humor a would-be tyrant!
America beware!
Jim Georgeady
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.