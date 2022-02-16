Your Feb. 10 article entitled “Applicant denied board seat over Twitter handle” deserves a response. It described Polly Hopkins, who was denied a seat on the Hopkinton Charter Commission because she describes herself as a “domestic terrorist.” She received support from Scott Hirst (who is a leader of a local Republican Town Committee) and Michael Geary on the basis that using this reason to vote against her violated her First Amendment protection of free speech.
Once again, we have Republicans using specious arguments and unrelated references to basic democratic norms to divert attention from the true issue at stake. I, and I am sure most others, would not object to Ms. Hopkins calling herself anything she liked. That IS her free speech right. The problem with this position, and one that extends to so many arguments made by Republicans, is that what a person says, as well as what a person does, has consequences. The Hirsts and Gearys of this country seem to feel they can believe, say, and do anything they want under the rubric of free speech but have no obligation to accept the consequences of those actions. In this case do we really want an avowed terrorist helping form government policies for Hopkinton or any other jurisdiction? I wonder how Mr. Hirst and Mr. Geary would respond if a Black Lives Matters advocate, or someone advocating critical race theory, applied for the same position.
It is more than time for citizens to realize that we all live in a society that functions under rules and accepted behaviors that enable that society to survive and to flourish and which sometimes prevent people from exercising what they view as unrestrainable and permissible “rights” but that really don’t exist. It is time for people, who seem mostly to be Republicans in our society, to accept and live with the consequences of their decisions.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
