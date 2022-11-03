While I realize it is probably late for this letter, I felt there is a need to write it. This election is so critical to the future and health of American society that certain concepts need to be put out there that are not being addressed adequately. We stand at a point that has come up before. The Democrats are on the brink, once again, of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
According to polls and news reports, Americans are less worried about their democracy than they are about inflation and crime. For some reason, Americans think the Republicans are better able to handle these problems than the Democrats. Let me ask those Americans to consider these points.
As to inflation: This is a worldwide problem. It is not an American problem. As a matter of fact, America under the Democrats has one of the lowest rates of inflation among the developed nations. The Republicans have not enunciated any policy or ideas to change America’s inflation rate. What policies they do have fall back on the long-discredited supply side/trickle-down economic theories that never worked before and would be disastrous now. Companies are already making record profits in many sectors but almost none of it is “trickling” down to working men and women. Their policies are designed to increase the income of the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us.
As to crime: Eight of the top 10 states in murder rates are led by Republicans. Some of the highest rates of crime are in America’s rural areas, which lean Republican. So much for their ability to impact crime. Where crime exists in cities and populated areas, it is fed, in large part, by income inequality and poverty, both of which will be much worse under Republican leadership. Even if you feel you are not in an impoverished group, the Republicans’ stated policies including eliminating and/or reducing Medicare, Social Security, child care subsidies, and a host of other programs that help people cope with the world we live in and will impact us all.
The Democrats have, in the last two years, passed bills to improve the life of Americans, whether it is infrastructure jobs, ensuring the availability of health insurance, improving America’s manufacturing and technology jobs, and many others. Before voting for a Republican, ask that candidate what specifically they would do to address these problems. After they try to divert or evade the question, as by somehow shifting the blame to Democrats, realize they have no meaningful plan, just as they had no platform in 2020. Please do not vote against your own interests to, somehow, make some kind of political statement.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
